Former Oakland Coliseum exec spends without authorization: report

New documents show the former executive director of the Oakland Coliseum Authority spent tens of thousands of dollars in public money without authorization.

The Bay Area News Group reported on Sunday that Scott McKibben authorized a $25,000 payment to the son of former state Sen. Don Perata and he did not explain what work Nick Perata did for the Coliseum Authority.

Last week, prosecutors filed criminal charges, accusing McKibben of seeking a $50,000 fee, to help negotiate a coliseum naming rights deal.

McKibben on Friday defended his actions. “All those meeting or conversations are what you would expect of an executive director in his daily duties and interactions,” he told the Bay Area News Group.

