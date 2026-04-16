Former Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell sworn in as Fremont’s top cop

The Brief Floyd Mitchell, who led the Oakland Police Department until October 2025, was officially sworn in as the new police chief of Fremont on Thursday. City leaders highlighted Mitchell’s existing relationships within Alameda County, while residents expressed a desire for him to address homelessness without criminalization. While Fremont maintains a low violent crime rate, officials emphasized the need for regional cooperation to tackle ongoing challenges like housing and public safety.



The city of Fremont officially swore in its new police chief on Thursday, welcoming a familiar face to lead the department. Floyd Mitchell, who served as Oakland’s police chief until last year, has formally stepped into the role.

What we know:

Mitchell is well-known to Bay Area residents, having served as Oakland’s top cop from May 2024 until October 2025. Despite facing criticism during his tenure in Oakland, Fremont city leaders welcomed him with open arms during the ceremony.

"I’m already ahead of the game because I already know these folks and have established relationships with them," Mitchell said, noting his previous work with former Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington through the Alameda County Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs Association.

Fremont, the fourth-largest city in the Bay Area, is recognized for its low violent crime rate, but it continues to face regional challenges. City Councilmember Kathy Kimberlin noted that the "tri-cities" must work together on issues like homelessness, traffic, and housing.

"The tri-cities, we all work together, and it should go beyond because we’re really all suffering from some of the challenges," Kimberlin said. "It sounds like he’s down for that too."

While leadership expressed confidence, some community members are taking a "wait and see" approach. Salim Mastan, a Fremont resident of 48 years, emphasized that Mitchell still has to prove himself, particularly in how the department handles the unhoused population.

"They are not criminals," Mastan said, adding that he wants to see the chief find ways to tackle homelessness without criminalization to ensure Fremont remains "the happiest city."

Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan underscored the high standards the community holds for its police force, stating that safety is the foundation for everything else in the city.

"We want to make sure that Fremont continues to be one of the safest large cities with a diverse department that is very inclusive and that reflects our community," Salwan said.

As Mitchell begins his new chapter in Fremont, the city of Oakland continues its search for his permanent replacement. Potential candidates for the Oakland vacancy are expected to begin the interview process in late April or early May.