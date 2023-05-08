Former Richmond police sergeant faces probation for drunkenly firing shots in hotel

A former Richmond Police Department sergeant was sentenced to two years' felony probation on Monday for discharging a firearm multiple times at a San Francisco hotel in 2017 and violating a deferred judgment ruling stemming from the case, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Phillip Sanchez was initially granted a 12-month deferred judgement ruling in December 2021 after pleading guilty to firing a gun while intoxicated at the San Francisco Four Seasons Hotel in 2017, which caused over $3,300 in damage.

Sanchez was required to complete therapy, abstain from alcohol and opioids, pay restitution, obey all laws and avoid the area of the hotel.

He violated the terms of his grant after being arrested and criminally charged for allegedly possessing a firearm in a bar in Stayton, Oregon in December 2022.

Officers said that during his arrest, Sanchez showed two police badges and claimed to be a retired police officer, although he was actually terminated.

His felony probation will be supervised in Oregon, where he resides. The 18 firearms registered to his name must also be relinquished as part of the formal probation, or else he may face prison time.

"I am thankful that no one was hurt as a result of Mr. Sanchez' dangerous behavior," Jenkins said. "Recklessly discharging his weapon put lives in danger and undermined the public's trust in law enforcement whose basic responsibility is to ensure public safety. This sentence sends a message that law enforcement officers who violate the law will be held accountable."