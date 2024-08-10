Fmr. Safeway manager suing for wrongful firing after giving free food to SFPD officers

A former Safeway manager has filed a lawsuit against the supermarket chain for wrongful termination.

Oscar Santos said company officials questioned him about actions he was authorized to take and said he's sharing his story to clear his reputation.

Santos said he never imagined that he would be fired for doing his job.

"This award here is an outstanding achievement award that I received," Santos said as he held a plaque that he received from Safeway.

But despite this award and other recognitions for years of work in loss prevention, corporate security, and investigations for Safeway, he was fired.

"It's upsetting. I'm shocked," Santos said.

He worked for Safeway for a total of eleven years.

He said he started as a loss prevention officer for an outside company that had a contract with Safeway.

Eventually, the supermarket chain hired him as a staff investigator who covered stores all over Northern California.

He said he was promoted to a manager position which focused on cracking down on organized retail theft.

"I was a high-level loss prevention executive, constantly meeting with government officials and law enforcement agencies," said Santos.

He received a termination letter from Safeway at the beginning of 2024 for violating company policy.

Santos said management questioned him about giving free fried chicken and sandwiches to San Francisco police officers who protected Safeway during sting operations from theft, at two stores on separate occasions.

Santos said he was also questioned for using force when detaining theft suspects.



The 33-year-old said his position authorizes him to do so.

"I visit stores. If I see a crime in progress, I will go and detain them," he said.

"Their policy is cruel. It's malicious, and it's designed to get rid of any employee who is stopping shoplifting who is long-term and highly paid," said Neil Eisenberg, Santos's attorney.

Santos said things changed when his longtime supervisor died suddenly and a new manager took over.

"I believe I was targeted because management did not like me," said the former employee. "I want this not to happen again to anyone else."

Santos said he wants compensation for lost wages.

He did find another job, but this time, he'll be working for a law enforcement agency. He starts next month.

KTVU reached out to Safeway officials multiple times but did not hear back in time for this report.

