Former San Mateo County sheriff files defamation suit that seeks $35,000 in damages

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The Brief Former San Mateo Co. sheriff Christina Corpus has filed a claim against the county for defamation. The embattled elected official was unanimously removed from her position by the county board of supervisors last year. Corpus faced allegations of misconduct, intimidation and favoritism while in office. The county says they stand by their decision to have her removed.



Former San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has filed a new claim accusing the county of defamation, ultimately resulting in her removal from office.

What we know:

Corpus's lawyer said the county circulated false and damaging statements to damage her professional reputation.

Last year, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to oust Corpus from her position. The move stemmed from allegations of misconduct, including intimidation and retaliation against staff as well as favoritism.

The new filing seeks damages exceeding $35,000 and is classified as an unlimited civil case.

Representatives from the County of San Mateo issued a statement that said in part: "This claim recycles allegations that have already been carefully considered and rejected, or rebutted. The county stands by the decision of the Board of Supervisors and will respond to the claim through the appropriate legal channels."

The Source News release by Quadra & Coll LLP and the County of San Mateo.