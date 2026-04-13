Former San Mateo County sheriff files defamation suit that seeks $35,000 in damages
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Former San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has filed a new claim accusing the county of defamation, ultimately resulting in her removal from office.
What we know:
Corpus's lawyer said the county circulated false and damaging statements to damage her professional reputation.
Last year, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to oust Corpus from her position. The move stemmed from allegations of misconduct, including intimidation and retaliation against staff as well as favoritism.
The new filing seeks damages exceeding $35,000 and is classified as an unlimited civil case.
Representatives from the County of San Mateo issued a statement that said in part: "This claim recycles allegations that have already been carefully considered and rejected, or rebutted. The county stands by the decision of the Board of Supervisors and will respond to the claim through the appropriate legal channels."
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