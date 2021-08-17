Former translators who escaped to Fremont from Afghanistan fear for family

Afghan Americans in the Bay Area have been watching the disturbing developments in their homeland unfold.

Two men who escaped Afghanistan after working for the U.S. government spoke to KTVU from Fremont. They say they're distraught and concerned for the safety of their family members in Kabul.

Family and friends tell them the Taliban is going door to door looking for people with ties to the United States.

And their accounts of chaos, confusion and fear have left Khalil, who asked KTVU not give his last name, heartsick and desperate to help his family and others leave Afghanistan.

"I'm just thinking about my country, my family. It's so sad," Khalil said. He served in the Afghanistan National Army and later worked as a translator for U.S. forces.

He said his work puts his relatives in his homeland in danger from the Taliban.

"We just lost a country to terrorists and now the girls, they cannot go to school," he said. "The women, they cannot get out. They're getting beat by Taliban everyday on the streets."

Hassan Etemadi, Khalil's friend and former colleague, said he's in daily contact with family through messaging on social media.

He said businesses and schools are shut down.

Etemadi also worked as a translator for the U.S. military and diplomats at the U.S. embassy.

He fled to the U.S. eight years ago to escape the Taliban.

"Horrible, disappointed with what's going on right now," he said. "I'm angry at the way this has ended up."

Etemadi said the Taliban killed his brother-in-law, who was a police officer, a few weeks ago, leaving his young children fatherless.

Now, Etemadi said his relatives including his parents and siblings are at risk.

"I'm worrying a lot, especially for my younger brother and sister," he said. "We don't know what's going to happen to them."

Khali said he is speaking out for other Afghan people.

"Maybe someone can help us," he said. "If I don't talk or he (Etemadi) doesn't talk, what will happen to those girls, those innocent people?"

The men said they fled Afghanistan on special visas.

They were only able to bring their wives and children.

The two are asking U.S. political leaders to expedite visas for extended family members and others who are at high risk from the Taliban.

The men say they've been trying for years to get their families out of Afghanistan.