Former UC Berkeley basketball player beaten in Poland
A former UC Berkeley basketball player was reportedly beaten and left with a head injury in Poland.
Officials say Mikayla Cowling, who plays for a Polish professional basketball club, was attacked Wednesday after a game inside a music club in Gdańsk.
The beating left cowling with a fractured eye socket.
Cowling is said to be under observation and will have additional tests next week.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the beating.
No motive was given for the attack.