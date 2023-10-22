Former UC Berkeley basketball player beaten in Poland

article

A former UC Berkeley basketball player was reportedly beaten and left with a head injury in Poland.

Officials say Mikayla Cowling, who plays for a Polish professional basketball club, was attacked Wednesday after a game inside a music club in Gdańsk.

The beating left cowling with a fractured eye socket.

Cowling is said to be under observation and will have additional tests next week.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the beating.

No motive was given for the attack.

