Former UC Berkeley basketball player beaten in Poland

By KTVU staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
January 24 2016: California Golden Bears forward Mikayla Cowling (3) during the game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

A former UC Berkeley basketball player was reportedly beaten and left with a head injury in Poland.

Officials say Mikayla Cowling, who plays for a Polish professional basketball club, was attacked Wednesday after a game inside a music club in Gdańsk.

The beating left cowling with a fractured eye socket.

Cowling is said to be under observation and will have additional tests next week.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the beating.

No motive was given for the attack.
 