Fourth of July update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

East Bay cities concerned about the possible spread of novel coronavirus are taking precautions to prevent large crowds from gathering at the shoreline on the Fourth of July. Fireworks shows in Berkeley and San Francisco that have traditionally drawn spectators to the East Bay waterfront have been canceled this year.

A death row inmate at San Quentin prison died Saturday from complications related to COVID-19, the fourth such death reported by prison officials since late June.

An underground nightclub was shut down Thursday in violation of a public health order requiring bars and nightclubs to remain closed to slow transmission of COVID-19, City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Police Chief William Scott said Friday.

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday that the organization's maintenance team will implement strict health and safety guidelines at Oracle Park for the 2020 regular season to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The city of Danville's weekend street closure along Hartz Avenue started Friday to allow visitors more room to shop and dine. The closed area will have signs letting visitors know that it is a mask zone and that face masks are required, except when dining at a restaurant, and social distancing is mandated.

Statewide, there are 254,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 6,313 deaths. That's up from 248,235 cases and 6,263 deaths on Friday.

As of Saturday at 3:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region: