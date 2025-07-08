Free Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle service expands to six days a week

article

The Brief The free water shuttle expands to six-days a week. The pontoon boat shuttles passengers between Oakland's Jack London Square and Bohol Immigrant Park on Alameda Island. There is no service available on Mondays.



The Port of Oakland announced the expansion of their Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle service this week.

Woodstock, the name of the 45-foot, yellow pontoon boat, is now open six-days a week, along with adding more departures and longer hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The extended hours are from 7:20 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The service is now available on Tuesday after launching nearly one year ago.

The shuttle operates between public docks at the foot of Broadway Street in Oakland's Jack London Square and Bohol Circle Immigrant Park, at the foot of 5th Street in Alameda, near the Alameda Landing shopping area (behind Target), according to the Port of Oakland's post on social media.

Woodstock makes 63 trips a day.

San Francisco Bay Ferry alerted potential riders this week that there would be shorter wait times between departures.

The 7-minute ride is free and wheelchair accessible. The vessel can accommodate up to 31 passengers and 14 bicycles on racks.

The Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle is a two-year pilot program partnership between the City of Alameda, SF Bay Ferry and the Port of Oakland, that was intended to have the opportunity to grow over time.

You can find more information on the schedule at this link.