Oakland-Alameda Water Shuttle service kicks off

Starting Wednesday, people in Oakland and Alameda now have a new way to get back and forth across the estuary. The Oakland-Alameda Water Shuttle begins service this week.

The ferry named "Woodstock" will make its first voyage at 7 a.m. It's the start of a free transportation service that will take people across the Oakland Estuary

Every Wednesday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

It's part of a partnership between the city of Alameda, SF Bay Ferry and the Port of Oakland. It’s a two-year pilot program.

And the goal is to provide commuters and visitors with another option to take public transit and avoid driving through the Posey Tube. That underwater tunnel between Oakland and Alameda can get very congested.

The exact schedule varies between weekdays and weekends. On Wednesday it will leave Jack London Square at the top of the hours.

It will take passengers to Bohol Circle Immigrant Park in Alameda, at the foot of 5th Street near Alameda Landing. It takes just 15 minutes to get from one side of the estuary to another, and riders are welcome to bring bicycles.

The Alameda Fire Department will join to salute the new ferry on Wednesday morning.

See the full schedule below or visit the Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle website.