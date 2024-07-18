Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Fatal Fremont big rig crash blocks lanes on I-680

Updated  July 18, 2024 10:02am PDT
A crash involving a jackknifed big rig full of beef left one person dead and blocked all lanes on southbound I-680 Thursday morning. 

A big rig and four other vehicles were involved in the crash. As of 9:45 a.m., the two left lanes were reopened while the California Highway Patrol investigated the scene. 

The big rig was carrying refrigerated meat when it crashed. KTVU's Allie Rasmus has the latest details from the scene.

CHP confirmed that the driver of the big rig made it through the crash, but a person in another vehicle involved died. 

Video of the scene showed the big rig toppled over on the side of the road. A small white car could be seen in the second lane with significant damage. 

Commuters heading south towards San Jose from the Pleasanton and Fremont area are going to face a tough time this morning. Drivers may want to consider an alternate route. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 