LIVE: Fatal Fremont big rig crash blocks lanes on I-680

A crash involving a jackknifed big rig full of beef left one person dead and blocked all lanes on southbound I-680 Thursday morning.

A big rig and four other vehicles were involved in the crash. As of 9:45 a.m., the two left lanes were reopened while the California Highway Patrol investigated the scene.

CHP confirmed that the driver of the big rig made it through the crash, but a person in another vehicle involved died.

Video of the scene showed the big rig toppled over on the side of the road. A small white car could be seen in the second lane with significant damage.

Commuters heading south towards San Jose from the Pleasanton and Fremont area are going to face a tough time this morning. Drivers may want to consider an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.