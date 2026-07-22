Fremont police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed man to death during altercation

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The Brief Fairfield Police Department officers were called about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East Travis Boulevard on reports of an altercation. 21-year-old Fairfield resident Nicholas Ortiz was found stabbed and was declared dead at a hospital. 23-year-old Fairfield resident Royshawn Brown was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing.



A 23-year-old man was arrested in Fremont on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed and killed another man in an altercation.

What we know:

Fairfield Police Department officers were called about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East Travis Boulevard on reports of an altercation, according to a department statement.

While responding to the call, officers found a suspect vehicle that was reported to be connected to the altercation, and officers stopped the car.

Inside, police found 21-year-old Fairfield resident Nicholas Ortiz sitting unresponsive in the front passenger seat suffering at least one stab wound.

Officers provided aid to the man until he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Through witness interviews, evidence and video recording at the scene, investigators identified a suspect in Ortiz’s death as 23-year-old Fairfield resident Royshawn Brown.

Officers found Brown in the 1700 block of Sunset Avenue and took him into custody without incident less than three hours after the altercation was first reported, according to an FPD statement.

What we don't know:

An investigation into the altercation is ongoing, and a possible motive was not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact the FPD Investigations Division at 707-428-7600.