Fremont police ask for help finding missing at-risk man

Fremont police are asking the public's help in locating a missing man who was last heard from while staying at the Fremont Marriot nearly a week ago.

Police say Wilfred Smith, 54, was heard from Aug. 1 at the hotel, where he was a guest.

Smith is described as an at-risk Black man who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the at Fremont police (510) 790-6802.

