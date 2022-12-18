Fremont police chase from carjacking ends in crash, uninvolved man ejected from vehicle

article

Three suspects were arrested in Fremont on Sunday after a carjacking led to a crash that ejected one passenger from a vehicle.

Officials said shortly after 5 p.m., the suspects accosted a female victim in a store parking lot on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road, and stole her car. The suspects fled before police arrived. After being located in the northern parts of the city, Fremont police initiated a pursuit that ended in a crash.

The suspects sped southbound onto the I-680 freeway into Milpitas of Santa Clara County when it collided with a vehicle not involved in the carjacking.

Upon the collision near Landess Avenue, a passenger was ejected and suffered significant injuries, according to officials.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center. His condition was not immediately known. Police did not specify how many passengers were in the victim vehicle.

CHP is currently investigating the crash.