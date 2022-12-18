Sideshow attempts result in multi-agency patrols & high-speed police chase

article

Late-night attempted sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said.

Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. when SRPD officers attempted an enforcement stop of a white Dodge Charger at Petaluma Hill Road and Colgan Avenue, the first attempted sideshow location. However, the vehicle failed to adhere and fled, starting the police chase.

The driver of the Charger, 20-year-old Dominick Desouza of Pittsburg, was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to officials. Desouza traveled through the city and several towns in Sonoma County, with the pursuit ending in Novato of Marin County after authorities successfully disabled the vehicle with a spike strip.

SEE ALSO: Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton

After the vehicle was disabled, the four occupants, including two minors, fled on foot. Various law enforcement agencies detained the passengers quickly.

Desouza was eventually located by the Novato Police Department.

An investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from Vallejo and was bearing license plates belonging to a Volkswagen in Antioch.

SRPD officers arrested Desouza for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Desouza was booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. It was not made known if he was granted bail.

Officials did not specify the ages of the minors nor their relation to Desouza. Officials did not disclose if the third passenger is facing any charges.

sideshow crash

READ ALSO: Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder

Officials did not note if any injuries occurred from the attempted sideshows or chase.

Earlier on Saturday, a sanctioned "drifting" in Sonoma County event occurred with multiple law enforcement agencies present. The event attracted more than 200 cars and over 4000 people.

Officials said once the event was over, the vehicles made their first sideshow attempt at Petaluma Hill Road and Colgan avenue, the same area where the Dodge Charger was first seen. A second attempt was made at Central Avenue.

RELATED: SFPD discuss plans to derail sideshows

A third and final attempt, with a reduced amount of cars, was tried outside of Santa Rosa and in Rohnert Park at Sebastopol Road and Lombardi Lane.

Local authorities successfully dispersed the group with the assistance of Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies and CHP.

Officials said in addition to the vehicle pursuit arrest, over 50 traffic stops were conducted, 10 citations given, a vehicle towed, and seven other arrests for warrants and DUI between the Marin and Sonoma Counties Sheriff's Office, Novato and Santa Rosa Police Departments, and CHP.

Officials also stressed that being a passenger or spectator of a sideshow, preparations of a sideshow, street race, or any other activity with vehicles, is illegal.