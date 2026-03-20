French voices, Bay energy: Crowds turn out for Francophone stars

The Brief March 20 marks International Francophonie Day, which celebrates the French language. Coinciding with the celebration, Swiss singer-songwriter Vendredi sur Mer sold out The Independent. Her sold-out run across the U.S. underscores something bigger: in a country as diverse as America, sound and emotion cut through language barriers every time.



March 20 marks International Francophonie Day – and this year, the numbers hit different.

French is now the fourth most-spoken and second-most studied language worldwide, adding roughly 100 million speakers in the past 20 years, according to the Organisation des Nations Unies.

Celebrating in the Bay

Vendredi sur Mer, Los Angeles show at The Roxy Theater, March18. Photo by: Savannah Lauren

Local perspective:

That global surge was felt loud and clear in San Francisco.

Swiss singer-songwriter Vendredi sur Mer sold out The Independent Thursday night, closing her North American tour with a crowd that mirrored the movement – diverse, curious, and fully locked in.

Vendredi Sur Mer in San Francisco at The Independent, March 18. Photo by: Estefany Méndez

Fans came from across the Bay and beyond. Some already knew every lyric of her dreamy, synth-soaked tracks. Others were first-timers—drawn in by the vibe.

And many didn’t speak French at all.

But that didn’t matter. The room moved as one.

The same scene played out the night before in Los Angeles, where a mixed crowd packed The Roxy Theatre – another sign her U.S. footprint is growing fast.

A unique sound

Vendredi sur Mer in Los Angeles. Photo by: Savannah Lauren

Dig deeper:

Vendredi sur Mer’s sound is instantly recognizable: retro beats, cinematic mood, and soft, sultry vocals layered over themes of love, desire, and self-reflection.

Tracks like Écoute Chérie , La femme à la peau bleue , and Les filles désirs have helped turn her into a global, viral favorite.

On stage in San Francisco, she kept it personal, telling the crowd it was her first time in the city and reflecting on her U.S. travels, including a stop in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

French singer-songwriter Pomme performs at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall. June 18th, 2024. Photo by: Estefany Méndez

That journey fed directly into her latest project. She introduced "Malabar Princess," a track rooted in nostalgia – an ode to Switzerland and the Alps.

Written during a Montréal residency, the album leans into reflection, nature, and finding your way back to yourself.

The album's ultimate takeaway is that music doesn’t need translation.

Her sold-out run across the U.S. underscores something bigger: in a country as diverse as America, sound and emotion cut through language barriers every time.

And the Bay Area has seen this wave building.

Growing movement

Angèle performs in San Francisco during her Nonante-Cinq Tour on April 12, 2023, at The Warfield.

In 2024, Pomme filled Great American Music Hall . In 2023, Angèle drew hundreds to The Warfield – and is back with new music, including What You Want alongside Justice .

More European artists are adding U.S. stops, and fans are showing up.

The global music scene isn’t just growing, it’s crossing borders faster than ever.

French Consulate officials say events like these highlight the Bay Area’s deep French roots.

Around 17,000 French nationals are registered locally, with an estimated 37,000 across the region—proof that Francophone culture isn’t just visiting, it’s thriving here.