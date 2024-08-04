Friend remembers member of San Jose 'police family' killed on the job

The flags are at half-staff outside San Jose police headquarters as officers pay tribute to their fallen brother in blue.

A friend of Community Service Officer Long Pham, Carlos Marin, confirmed Pham, a man in his thirties, was killed Saturday night while working the scene of an unrelated car accident at Monterey Road and Palm Avenue, South of San Jose.

Police said the driver who hit Pham was arrested, and they believe he was driving under the influence.

"An amazing soul who always motivated you to strive and do your best in life and to never give up on what you want to accomplish.

"It’s so sad you know he’s just out here trying to protect us, serve our community," said Jacquline Gil who lives near the scene of the fatal crash. "I did get to see the aftermath, all that glass. Oh, it’s just so bad."

A police spokesperson wrote in part "Our entire police family is heartbroken… and our collective arms are around his family, friends, and teammates as we all cope with this painful incident."

"It’s a horrible situation, absolutely horrible, and a lot of it is, there’s a lot of speed on this road," said Ken Sasso, who has driven the same country road where Pham was killed for 80 years and lives right across the street.

"Somebody who works to help protect people, it just, it tears you up a little bit," said Sasso.

"Each day, our officers place themselves in harm’s way to fulfill their solemn oath to protect and serve us," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan wrote. "They are truly heroes."

"Prayers out to the family," said Gil. "It’s very unfortunate."

Marin planned to meet Pham for lunch on Sunday and remembers him as a "really great dude" who was well-known in San Jose, after joining the department in December 2022. "He loved what he did."

Police say this is the first community service officer to be killed in the line of duty in San Jose.

The department's acting police chief and city leaders are expected to hold a press conference on Monday regarding Pham’s death.