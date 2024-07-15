Friends say Oakland rapper who was shot and killed was targeted

Friends believe an East Bay rapper killed by gun violence in Oakland over the weekend was targeted. She's known as TanDaGod, an Oakland rapper with more 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Her friends, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the young entrepreneur had a bright future ahead of her and she was focused on her music.

She was shot in broad daylight.

"Everybody like ducked and hide behind the cars," said a witness, Sul Cho, who works at a Korean BBQ restaurant nearby.

It was supposed to be a celebration. Glamor Beauty Supply on Telegraph Avenue was hosting a grand opening on Saturday.

The historic beauty shop closed back in May, but was under new ownership.

Friends identified the woman killed as Alliauna Green, known as Oakland rapper "TanDaGod."

The new owner of the shop, who declined an interview, said he invited the well-known local musician to the event because she was a supporter of Black-owned businesses.

She was promoting the grand opening and having a meet and greet with fans. Witnesses said it began with a verbal altercation.

"She was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting," said Cho.

Another worker at a Nextdoor doughnut shop, Vincent, said, "I hear some shots and I thought the shots were part of the music, the performance, then I heard three really loud shots.

Vincent said people came into his shop for cover from the gunfire.

Police are tight-lipped on what led to the shooting, but friends of the rapper told KTVU they think she was targeted, and witnesses agree.

"He was targeting her only, cause I saw it," said Cho. "He wasn’t shooting at everybody, he was just shooting at her."

"I think the rapper was screaming, ‘I’m hit, I’m hit,' and she was just laying on the ground until medics came," said Vincent.

Green was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said a second person was also shot, but survived.

A friend of the rapper, Ernest Holloway, said she will be missed in the local music community. "She was very passionate," he said. "She was just very driven to be successful at what she did. We're going to miss her."

The rapper recently released new music implying she killed her ex-boyfriend, with explicit album art. However, her family said it was just a "diss-track for clout."

Holloway said rumors floating around online are incorrect about a possible motive for the shooting, and said Green was a caring individual who looked out for the community.

The Oakland Police Department did not confirm details about a motive and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office spokesperson could not provide any details.

Rapper Mistah F.A.B. declined an interview, but said she was like a little sister to him. He posted on Instagram he will "always remember her as a hustling go-getter with a world of ambition, drive and courage and a heart big as Texas!!!"

He said he was planning to attend the same event, but says "God had other plans."

Meanwhile, the business owners in the strip mall are hoping gun violence doesn’t hit so close to home again.

"I'm concerned about the safety of our customers. If they don’t feel safe they won’t come into the shop anymore and that’s bad for business as well – and this is a mom-and-pop shop," said Vincent.