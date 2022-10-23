Frost advisory goes into effect for Bay Area

article

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for much of the Bay Area on Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the NWS, the advisory will go into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night and last through 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

SEE ALSO: 4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

Experts warn temperatures could drop into the 30's, some interior valleys would drip as low as 29 degrees.

Santa Rosa, Concord, Napa and Half Moon Bay among other cities are included in the warning.

The NWS recommends covering up plants to help protect them from cold temperatures.