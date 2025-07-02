Fun things to do this summer in the Bay Area

Looking for something to do this summer in the Bay Area? KTVU has a list of fun-filled places for you to enjoy. See the list below.

The Alameda County fair is happening in the Bay Area until July 6, offering food vendors, livestock auctions, performances, movies on the lawn, carnival, and more. The fair is located in Pleasanton and general admission is $19.80.

Cherry Picking

Enjoy cherry-picking in the East Bay! The city of Brentwood offers a variety of cherry-picking farms, where you can stroll through orchards and pick as many cherries as you want. Pricing is based on weight.

GoCar Tour

You can explore San Francisco in a self-driven mini-car with GoCar Tour.

Tourists and residents can hop in a small yellow driverless car and sight-see places like the Golden Gate Bridge, the Painted Ladies, Chinatown, the top of the Twin Peak mountains and more.

Specific excursions have individual prices of around $170 or an all-day pass is available for $309 for up to two people.

You can drive a boat while soaking in a hot tub from Alameda to Jack London Square. Bay Area Hot Tub Boats is San Francisco's first eco-friendly electric hot tub boat, according to their website. The Jacuzzi fits up to six passengers.

Walk down the fisherman's wharf and experience souvenir shops, historic ships, boutiques, and sea lions on the northern waterfront. The plaza offers indoor and outdoor dining options, museums, bay cruises, and family activities.

With Simple Thread SF, you can design or craft your own custom rug or wall art through tufting.

Tufting is an activity where yarn is pushed through a fabric base using a tufting gun to make designs with various textures and colors and turn them into rugs or wall decor.

No experience is needed, according to the website.

All necessary materials are provided.

Workshops last between three to five hours, depending on the size of the project.

Sunnyvale Bay Trail

Hike, bike, or run the Sunnyvale Bay trail and get a taste of wildlife. The one-hour trail features ducks, birds, and goats located at 293-327 W Caribbean Drive in Sunnyvale.

Olesia Cake Studio offers step-by-step cupcake or cake decorating sessions accompanied by food and drinks.

Choose between a pre-baked bento cake or 6 cupcakes. The flavors available are red velvet, chocolate, and vanilla. Vegan options are available too.

A reservation is required, and the sessions are two hours. The cake studio is located in San Francisco.

This yoga studio transforms into seven themes customers can choose from. Each session is a multisensory yoga class with visuals, sound, and scent.

Runners of all levels are invited to join Lake Merritt Joggers and Striders. The social groups host regular runs, walks, and training programs around Lake Merritt.

Exploratorium: After Dark

Every Thursday night, the Exploratorium offers interactive exhibits exploring science in the dark from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event is 18+ and available for private rent-outs.

Wildhaven Sonoma Glamping

Glamp (glamorous camping) on the Russian River property in the small town of Healdsburg in Sonoma County. They offer activities like boating, wine tasting, horse riding, kayaking, and more.

Cabins consist of heated tents with memory foam beds, Wi-Fi, air conditioning and heat.

Lovey's Tea Shop

Lovey's serves afternoon tea with a variety of scones, sandwiches, crumpets, assorted truffles, and more. Private parties are available for booking and walks-ins are welcomed.

Cowden Rose Garden

From sunrise to sunset, this rose garden is open seven days a week, and admission is free.

It is located in the Gardens at Heather Farm in Walnut Creek and has more than 150 varieties of roses.