Future of vandalized Mission Peak pole uncertain, parking problems persist

The future of the vandalized pole atop Mission Peak in Fremont is uncertain, renewing a battle over parking snarls and the sanctity of the attraction.

The iconic "Mission Peaker" pole was destroyed Saturday morning. The top half of the six-feet tall landmark was sawed off by vandals and later recovered by park rangers, according to the East Bay Regional Park District.

"I feel like it’s very much a part of our lives in the community," Fremont resident and runner Joyce Lee said. "To not put it back would be like losing an old friend."

The park district said Tuesday it had not decided if it will repair the pole that has been photographed by hikers who made it to the summit for more than 30 years.

The attraction of the sculpture has frustrated some neighbors who say the overwhelming number of cars in the area creates a safety hazard.

"On the weekends, it is completely swarming with people," said Lee. "It can be a dangerous situation."

The longstanding public parking problem reached a boiling point in 2016 after the park district planned to expand parking with hundreds of new spaces. Residents sued the EBRPD twice to prevent the expansion.

"There’s a lot of animosity in this neighborhood toward park visitors," said William Yragui with the Mission Peak Conservancy. "They consistently vote to restrict access to this park at this entrance."

There have been ongoing debates among several groups over the need for public access and privacy among residents.

Currently, there are 42 parking spaces at the lot on Stanford Avenue at the base of Mission Peak. Hours are limited with spots also at a premium.

Additionally, parking permits are required on weekends on nearby streets, including for all neighbors. Signs are posted showing the roads requiring placards and a warning that citations are $300.

"It’s just extra stress that we don’t need," Lee said. "I just want to have my cake and eat it too. I want people to enjoy the outdoors but also just be mindful of the residents."

The EBRPD did not immediately respond to KTVU’s request for information about the parking situation.

For those who seek the trail to the top, they said Mission Peak should be open to all and the iconic pole should be put back up.

"The park district needs to know the public wants this cultural artifact, this monument restored to its former prime," Yragui said.

The EBRPD said it is investigating the incident and looking into what can be done next.

Brooks Jarosz is a reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU