Future of sonic internet service in Berkeley uncertain due

As PG&E moves more of its power lines underground, other companies that use its power poles to provide internet service are having to make adjustments.

In the Grizzly Peak neighborhood of the Berkeley Hills, PG&E has already begun the process of burying its electrical wires. Work started last summer, and residents can see where trenches were dug and patched over.

"Of course, it's a good idea. It's going to make the neighborhood a lot safer," said homeowner Alan Block.

Burying wires underground is something people in this neighborhood have been asking for over decades as it reduces the risk of wildfires. Block captured video and photos of the trench work on his street, preparing for the lines to be moved underground.

However, other companies also use these power poles, including AT&T, Comcast, and Sonic, which pay rent to PG&E to hang their own wires. With the power poles set to be removed, these companies will also need to relocate their wires.

Last week, internet service provider Sonic informed about 130 customers in the neighborhood that it couldn't reach an agreement with PG&E to find an economically feasible way to move their lines. As a result, Sonic announced it would stop service in the area by the end of next month.

"Terrible. Terrible. Sonic is the best thing that's happened to the internet in this neighborhood. These other companies don't seem to care," Block said.

Berkeley City Council member Susan Wengraf said her constituents were "in a panic because they love the service Sonic provides."

Wengraf and public works staff spoke with representatives from PG&E and Sonic, who agreed to continue service in the neighborhood until April, leaving the power poles up until then while negotiations continue.

"We have really good people working together now to try to find a solution, so I'm hopeful," Wengraf said.

In a statement, PG&E said they continue to coordinate "with all stakeholders, including the City of Berkeley, to complete this project. We look forward to solutions that the communications utilities and the City of Berkeley can reach for their customers and residents."

Sonic did not provide a comment in time for our deadline, but the company told Wengraf that they are interested in digging their own trenches to run fiber optic lines and continue service.

"I don't know how they do that or how complicated it will be, but we hope that they do it because we'd like to keep Sonic," Block said.

Issues like this could arise in other cities and towns across Northern California. PG&E has committed to burying about 10,000 miles of its power lines underground in the coming years.