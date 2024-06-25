Garbage truck on fire shuts down part of Interstate 680 in Concord

article

A "fully loaded" garbage truck caught fire, halting traffic and prompting lane closures on Interstate 680 in Concord on Tuesday,

The incident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. in the northbound direction of I-680 at Monument Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Holy guacamole! Truck with 8 tons of avocados overturns in San Mateo

The California Highway Patrol said all northbound traffic had stopped and three lanes of southbound 680 were shut down.

Video of the truck fully engulfed in flames was posted on X.

There's no word on what sparked the fire on the garbage truck and no word of injuries.

The CHP did not have an estimated time for when the lanes would reopen. Motorists should expect major delays.