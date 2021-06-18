Suspected getaway driver in hit-and-run robbery attack on UPS driver arrested in San Francisco

San Francisco State University Police Department assisted SFPD in making an arrest on a case from earlier this month, where a UPS driver was attacked at Gough and Market streets.

You may recall the chaotic scene from June 3 was caught on video from a nearby motorist. The video shows the victim, Minh Tran, 40, being attacked by a suspect in the middle of the street as traffic passes by. Punches are thrown; apparently the suspect was attempting to steal the UPS driver's package.

A Toyota Highlander in motion then knocks over Tran as he appears to be defending himself. The suspected package thief then tries to get in the Toyota, but falls as the driver is attempting a getaway. The suspect then successfully gets in the suspect vehicle and they drive off.

On Thursday morning, police arrested the driver of that vehicle. Sean Doherty, 27, of Daly City was taken into custody after campus police spotted the suspect vehicle on campus at 200 Buckingham Way. Doherty was detained and later arrested when SFPD investigators arrived and determined the license plate affixed to the Toyota did not match vehicle registration records. They also found numerous stolen license plates in the vehicle.

After making the connection to the attack on the UPS driver, Doherty was booked into San Francisco County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, and hit-and-run with injury.

The second suspect, seen attacking the driver in the video, has been identified, but remains at large, police said. Police did not disclose their identity.