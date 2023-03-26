Santa Clara County sheriff deputies in standoff with person firing multiple shots

The Santa Clara County Sheriff said Sunday they are in a standoff with someone who is firing a gun at deputies in Gilroy.

The standoff is happening at Dryden Avenue and Bishop Court. The public should avoid the area.

The notification first went out Sunday at 9:39 a.m. and updates have been given that they are still attempting a peaceful negotiation.

"We are continuing to use all deescalation measures for a peaceful outcome," the sheriff said in a tweet. "Please continue to stay away from the area. Thank you for your patience."

