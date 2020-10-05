Glass Fire grows in size and containment, but some evacuees return home

The Glass Fire grew in both acreage and containment over the weekend.

On Monday, CalFire reported the fire, burning now in Napa County, Sonoma and Lake counties, grew to 65,580 acres and inched up to 30% containment.

No one has died, but more than 20,000 structures remain threatened and 1,400 have been destroyed.

Some evacuees have been allowed to return home.

One of those people was Ignacio Perez, who began cleaning up his Calistoga property shortly after returning Sunday evening, following a week of evacuation.

His home, was, fortunately, unscathed.

"It's nice," he said. " It's great to come back."

JoAnn Finney was also allowed to return to her Calistoga home.

"It makes me feel good to be able to stay in my home and do things I need to do and not worry about it," she said.

Returning residents can thank firefighters and Mother Nature for creating favorable conditions that allowed firefighters to boost containment.

Though many communities such as Angwin are still under evacuation, Cal Fire says it's confident it has done the work to protect the most vulnerable areas.