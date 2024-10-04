Glenhaven Fire in Lake County prompts evacuation orders and warnings

A wildfire in Lake County just east of Clear Lake forced evacuations Friday afternoon.

As of 2:26 p.m., the Glenhaven Fire has grown to roughly 200 acres with active spot fires.

The fire started around 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire has issued evacuation orders and warnings in three areas, east of Glenhaven Drive and Paradise Valley Boulevard.

At least two temporary evacuation points have been opened.

SkyFOX flew over the fire and captured the moment a ranch-style house went up in flames.

Cal Fire reminds to evacuate if you are told to do so in order to clear traffic for first responders.

Video from an Alert California camera shows smoke from the Glenhaven Fire burning Lake County,.

The following zones are under an evacuation order:

CLO-E073

CLO-E098

GLE-E072

GLE-E094

The following zones are under an evacuation warning:

CLO-E057

CLO-E099

CLO-E0106

To see a map of each zone, click here.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to the fire.