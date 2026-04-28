This global music sensation came to the Bay Area and turned a 1300-person crowd into a choir

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The Brief Global music event "Pub Choir" debuted its 2026 U.S. tour in San Francisco. Based in Australia, the event is described as a "comedy music lesson." The audience learns to sing a song in three parts as a harmonizing choir.



An intimate group of some 1,300 people packed a concert venue in San Francisco on Monday and sang their hearts out in a harmonic composition that they learned for the first time that night.

The global interactive music event known as Pub Choir kicked off its "Eyes Up!" U.S. tour at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom, once again proving the truth of its motto that "Everyone can sing."

Based out of Australia, the event is led by choral conductor, composer, and vocalist Astrid Jorgensen, who believes that while not everyone may be able to sing well, the act of singing is something that, literally, everyone can do, and she sets out to make it a collective and joyful experience for her audience.

In a performance that was vivacious, fun, and improvised, Jorgensen stood on stage and hyped up the crowd. She kept people engaged with her comedic instructions and led them on a musical journey, teaching the audience a song which she has composed in three parts.

Astrid Jorgensen on stage for Pub Choir at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Kristina Wild )

‘We Belong’

On Monday night, that song was Pat Benatar’s 1986 hit "We Belong." And in that moment, when the crowd was standing shoulder to shoulder, singing and swaying to the music with strangers, the feeling of "belonging" was palpable.

The audience was encouraged to be kind to each other, put away their phones, be in the moment, and follow the words on a giant screen.

Accompanied by guitarist Sahara Beck, for the next hour and a half, the musically untrained crowd was magically turned into a harmonizing choir.

Color-coded words on a screen direct singers to their harmonic parts. (Kristina Wild )

How it works

Participants were asked to divide into three groups based on their voice range: from high, to medium and low, with color-coded words instructing singers on their harmonic parts.

There were also GIFs and funny images to help convey how to sing the lyrics and arrows indicating the direction of the notes.

Jorgensen used humor throughout the instruction, especially when correcting singers when it’s just not going as planned.

Her conducting skills were on full display, as she made big gestures with her arms. With an expressive and animated style, she hopped around the stage to show her excitement when the voices came together in harmony.

The audience essentially became the show, transforming into a cohesive musical group.

With alcohol service available, it's described as "a euphoric sensation that transforms a crowd of tipsy strangers into a legendary choir."

Pub Choir is an 18 and over event.

San Francisco first stop

With San Francisco as the first stop on the 17-city U.S. tour, Jorgensen tweaked her composition of "We Belong" in real time, while on stage, adding to the fun and whimsical character of her performance.

Pub Choir said Monday’s event was the 6th time it had performed in the city, and it was the biggest so far.

The backstory:

Jorgensen started Pub Choir in 2007, in an intimate local bar, known for its creative scene, in Brisbane, Australia.

It has since exploded into a global hit.

"Astrid has toured the world teaching over 300,000 people to sing in harmony," spokesperson John Patterson shared with KTVU.

Jorgensen, a former high school music teacher, has become a well known personality in Australia through her musical work. Last year, she appeared on the popular show "America’s Got Talent."

‘Average at Best’

She’s also now authored a new book called "Average at Best," about her journey and mission to teach the world how to sing, while "embracing mediocrity" on that path.

"By its very nature, ‘best’ is rare and elusive: you’re not going to get much of it in life. And I sure don’t want to miss out on deeply experiencing the fullness of my one precious existence, searching for the sliver of ‘best’," the author writes.

The book is described as an honest and funny memoir, by the creator of a global musical experience.

"She’s not promising to make anybody better at singing – she simply wants people to feel less ashamed of whatever voice they have," according to the book’s description.

And with the voice and outlook Jorgensen has, she has unified people through music, turning strangers into fellow choir partners, demonstrating what can happen when people work together, while bringing joy and laughter in the process.

(Kristina Wild )

Pub Choir at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Kristina Wild )

What's next:

Pub Choir continues its U.S. tour, which will take the group across the country, before returning to Australia and then New Zealand in July and August. The tour will end its final leg in Europe in October.

Tickets range in price from about $33 and up, depending on the venue.

Here is the rest of the U.S. tour schedule:

April 29 - Portland

April 30 - Seattle

May 3 - Chicago

May 4 - Minneapolis

May 5 - Madison

May 7 - Atlanta

May 10 - Cleveland

May 11 - New York

May 13 - Washington, D.C.

May 14 - Nashville

May 16 - Boston

May 17 - Kansas City, Mo.

May 18 - Dallas

May 20 - Los Angeles

May 22 - Phoenix

May 26 - Honolulu

Pub Choir at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Kristina Wild )

Pub Choir at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Kristina Wild )

Pub Choir at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Kristina Wild )

Lines form outside the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco for Pub Choir on Monday, April 27, 2026.