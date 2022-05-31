Expand / Collapse search

Grass fire prompts evacuations in Napa's wine country, structures threatened

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 5:12PM
North Bay
KTVU FOX 2
Fire in Napa's Soda Canyon Road. 

NAPA, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a 100-acre vegetation fire that is threatening structures in Napa Tuesday afternoon. Cal Fire officials said the fire is 5% contained. 

Officials say there is a moderate threat to life or property due to the so-called Old Fire at 1300 Old Soda Springs Road. Evacuations are now ordered for all of Soda Canyon Road. 

Flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. 

A viewer sent video to KTVU of a vineyard with ominous smoke billowing in the background. SkyFox was at the scene to get a look at the damage. We will keep you updated on this wildfire as the news develops. 

Napa County provides a Know Your Zone evacuation map. 

Fire breaks out along Napa's Soda Canyon Road. Photo courtesy Wendy Wiggins. 

