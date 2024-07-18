Great Highway demonstration planned near Ocean Beach

The great debate over San Francisco's Great Highway will continue on Thursday, when people who want to see the thoroughfare stay open to cars and traffic are holding a march near Ocean Beach.

The demonstration is expected to begin at Lincoln & Great Highway, starting at 10:30am.

"We believe keeping the Great Highway open is vital for our community's well-being," said Tommy Yang, protest organizer and owner of Old Mandarin Restaurant.

Advocates say the road was used for social distancing while getting a workout during the pandemic. Now, some are saying it's time as a "closed road" is up.

The Board of Supervisors has considered keeping the Great Highway closed for good, but some in the city don't like that idea.

They say the thoroughfare is a lifeline for seniors and individuals with disabilities to enjoy the city's beauty during scenic drives. It's also a well-used road for patients heading back and forth to the Veteran's Hospital.

The advocates demonstrating on Thursday also include parents who argue that they use the highway to take kids to school in the Richmond and Sunset districts.