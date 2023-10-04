Great Horned Owl rescued from I-580 median in Castro Valley: CHP

article

California Highway Patrol rescued an owl from a major Bay Area interstate Tuesday.

A call was received of an owl in the center divide of I-580 Eastbound at Sunnyslope in Castro Valley, CHP shared on Facebook.

When Officer Edward McGurn arrived he located the "cute owl," put it in the patrol car and took it to a wooded area, per directions from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Photos shared by CHP show the owl standing on the interstate with cars passing, and the large yellow eyes watching from the patrol car.

The owl was safely released into the woods, CHP said.

The rescued owl was transferred in the patrol car to a wooded area Oct. 3, 2023. Photo credit: CHP