Half Moon Bay teacher, coach accused of sex crimes against former student

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The Brief A Half Moon Bay teacher and coach was arrested on allegations that he sexually abused a former student who was a minor at the time. The woman told investigators that Paul A. Farnsworth sexually assaulted her in 2008 while he was her coach and that a sexual relationship began the following year, when she was 16. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they were sexually abused by Farnsworth to come forward.



A Half Moon Bay teacher and coach was arrested on allegations that he sexually abused a former student who was a minor at the time, authorities said.

Investigation begins after woman comes forward

What we know:

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 61-year-old Paul A. Farnsworth in early August after a woman came forward for the first time to report allegations of sexual abuse.

The woman told investigators that Farnsworth sexually assaulted her in 2008, when he was her coach. She said a sexual relationship between the two began the following year, when she was 16 years old, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

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Farnsworth arrested

Why you should care:

Farnsworth was arrested at his home Thursday and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of lewd acts with a child and sexual penetration by force, violence or fear.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has connected the woman with resources and support.

Investigators seek other potential victims

What you can do:

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they were sexually abused by Farnsworth to come forward.