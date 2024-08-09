Details are starting to leak out regarding this weekend’s political fundraiser in San Francisco for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The event will be held on Sunday at the Fairmont Hotel.

Bloomberg reported that tickets start at $3,300 per guest.

At $50,000, donors can get a photo, and at $500,000, they’ll be named a chair of the event. Only tickets worth $250,000 or $500,000 remained as of Thursday morning, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg also reported the event will be hosted by Reid Hoffman, co-founder and executive chair of LinkedIn.

Another fundraiser is planned for Aug. 17 in Mill Valley, but it may not include Harris or Walz.

The Harris campaign raised $310 million in July. That’s more than double the $138.7 million raised by Donald Trump that month.



