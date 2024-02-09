Hawaii earthquake: Big Island rocked by 5.7-magnitude quake: USGS

An earthquake on Hawaii’s Big Island was felt as far as Honolulu Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

According to the USGS, the "notable" 5.7-magnitude earthquake happened around 10:06 a.m. on Hawaii Island near Pahala – "on the SE flank" of Mauna Loa volcano – but reports say it was felt statewide and as far north as Honolulu on the island of Oahu. It was a shallow earthquake that struck at 6 miles deep; no tsunami was expected, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

"Many areas may have experienced strong shaking," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency posted on X.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 6.3-magnitude, but it was later downgraded to 5.7. Six smaller earthquakes, also known as aftershocks, were also reported, the USGS website shows.

Map showing epicenter of Hawaii earthquake (USGS)

According to local news outlets, there were no immediate reports of damage. It's unclear if it's linked to a potential volcanic eruption.

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth told The Associated Press he was in Honolulu at a cardiologist appointment. "All of a sudden I felt like I was getting dizzy," he said, thinking at first that it was the procedure and then realizing it was an earthquake. He immediately got on the phone with his emergency management officials.

"We’ll probably start hearing about damage in the next hour to an hour," Roth said, pointing out that it was "a good sized earthquake."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.