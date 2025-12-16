Hayward explosion expected to take center stage as supervisors meeting

The Brief Residents who live along East Lewelling Boulevard plan to attend the Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting to raise safety concerns after last week's explosion. The National Transportation Safety Board says the gas pipeline was damaged during an ongoing road improvement project. Investigators say six people were injured in the explosion, including three PG&E workers. Three buildings were destroyed.



A gas pipeline explosion in a neighborhood near Hayward is expected to be a central topic at Tuesday's meeting of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Residents who live along East Lewelling Boulevard plan to attend the meeting to raise safety concerns following last week’s explosion, which shook the surrounding neighborhood.

Resident Cathy Rodriguez sent out flyers to encourage East Lewelling Boulevard residents to bring up their concerns during the public comment period.

"We have neighbors who are homeless," she said. "The businesses are empty. No one is staying in my house. I am concerned about what could take place. They are working on gas lines right now."

The National Transportation Safety Board says the gas pipeline was damaged during an ongoing road improvement project.

One neighbor said she had been complaining about problems tied to the project for months.

"When the explosion happened, I was in the backyard. I knew it was a gas pipe. It was shocking," said Bo Yan, who lives nearby.

She said she had also dealt with flooding before Thanksgiving and that her basement developed mold.

Investigators say six people were injured in the explosion, including three PG&E workers. Three buildings were destroyed.

A Hayward family of five said they lost everything, as did a husband and wife who live next door.

The NTSB will remain on scene throughout the week as investigators work to determine the cause of the explosion.

Residents identified the construction crew as Redgwick Construction, based in Oakland.

Both the company’s website and the Alameda County Public Works Department list the work as part of an active project to improve East Lewelling Boulevard.

According to Cal-OSHA enforcement records, Redgwick has had no citations or violations in the last decade.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED in helping the Ponce family, click here. If you'd like to help the Fox family, click here.

Community members affected by the blast are encouraging each other to attend the Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to voice concerns and hardships in the public comment section stemming from the gas pipe explosion.