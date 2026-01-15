NTSB timeline: Minutes leading up to Hayward house explosion

The Brief The NTSB on Thursday released a preliminary timeline regarding a home explosion and fire in Hayward that occurred late last year. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2025, a crew from Mayo Asphalt Milling struck a natural gas line on East Lewelling Boulevard. PG&E was notified of the damage at 7:35 a.m., nearly two hours before the blast. A PG&E crew arrived and repaired the damaged service line, but later detected gas nearby. They were able to turn off the gas main and stop the flow of gas, but minutes later, the explosion occurred.



The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary timeline on a gas pipe explosion and fire that destroyed homes in Hayward late last year. The disaster occurred after an asphalt crew struck an underground gas line, leading to a massive blast less than two hours later.

The initial rupture

What we know:

On the morning of Dec. 11, a crew from Mayo Asphalt Milling was working on the East Lewelling Boulevard roadway and sidewalk project. While digging in the 800 block of East Lewelling Boulevard, the crew ruptured a natural gas line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric.

Initial reports identified Redgwick Construction as the party that struck the line. However, the NTSB clarified that Mayo Asphalt Milling, a subcontractor on the project, was responsible for the rupture.

PG&E response

Dig deeper:

PG&E was notified of the damage to the service line at 868 East Lewelling Blvd. at approximately 7:25 a.m. A utility crew arrived at 7:48 a.m. and found the gas line was leaking. Although the fire department arrived minutes later, PG&E said they did not need assistance at the time.

By 8:18 a.m., PG&E crews "squeezed off" the damaged service line at the initial site. However, the problem shifted when workers detected gas at ground level near 867 East Lewelling Blvd., the home directly across the street from the initial rupture.

PG&E crews reported knocking on the doors of 867 East Lewelling Blvd. and neighboring residences to make contact with anyone inside, but no one answered.

The explosion

At approximately 8:40 a.m., crews began digging to access the gas main. They turned off the main and stopped the flow of gas to the service lines at 9:29 a.m. But then at 9:37 a.m., the home at 867 East Lewelling Blvd. exploded.

Six people were injured in the blast.

Project status

Local perspective:

Alameda County had contracted Redgwick Construction for the East Lewelling Boulevard Project, which spans from Meekland Avenue to Langton Way. According to the county’s public works website, Redgwick Construction is still a contractor on the ongoing project.

Mayo Asphalt Milling has not responded to KTVU's request for comment regarding the explosion. According to Cal/OSHA records, the company has not received any safety citations in the last five years.