Hayward human rights activist among 19 killed in the Philippines

The Brief Friends and family gathered in East Oakland to honor Lyle Prijoles, a Hayward man and human rights activist killed by Philippine government forces on April 19. While the Philippine military claims the encounter targeted armed rebels, Prijoles’ family and supporters dispute that account and are calling for an end to U.S. military aid to the country. Students and faculty at San Francisco State University, where Prijoles once studied, plan to hold a vigil Tuesday at 6 p.m. to honor those killed.



Friends and colleagues gathered in East Oakland on Monday night to remember Lyle Prijoles, a Hayward man who dedicated his life to advocating for impoverished farmworkers in the Philippines.

Killed in Philippines

What we know:

Friends and colleagues gathered in East Oakland on Monday night to remember Lyle Prijoles, a Hayward man who dedicated his life to advocating for impoverished farmworkers in the Philippines.

Prijoles was among 19 people shot and killed by the Philippine military on April 19 during a mission on the island of Negros, located south of Manila.

Since 2006, the human rights activist has traveled to the region every few years to serve as a voice for those living in poverty. The group killed alongside him included another American activist.

The Philippine government and military maintain the attack was a legitimate, intelligence-driven encounter against armed communist rebels. However, the country’s Commission on Human Rights has launched an independent investigation into the incident, which some have described as a massacre.

Widow speaks

What they're saying:

Speaking from the Philippines, Prijoles’ wife, Marienne Cuison, said her husband had spent the last 20 years—beginning when he was a student at San Francisco State University—fighting for the rights of others.

"I want people to know more about Negros and what the people were fighting for on the ground," Cuison said. "I really hope a lot more people will get involved and fight for the people of Negros."

The incident has sparked calls for political action in the United States.

Activist Sadie Stone, a friend of Prijoles, said they had been working on legislation to halt U.S. monetary aid to the Philippines.

"We want the U.S. to stop sending our tax dollars," Stone said. "We see a direct tie to what's happening here—our Congress supporting their military."

Flying body back

What you can do:

As friends raise money to have Prijoles’ body flown back to the United States, his colleagues hope his legacy will inspire continued advocacy.

"I hope his death will light a fire in folks to be able to speak out for justice," said Reverend Jeanelle Ablola, a friend and fellow activist.

On Tuesday evening, Filipino American students and faculty at San Francisco State University will hold a vigil to honor Prijoles and the others killed in the attack. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

To help Prijoles' family, https://linktr.ee/livelikelyle or https://gofund.me/b2ef01c75

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU