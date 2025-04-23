Health inspectors shut down Whole Foods in Cupertino due to 'vermin'

The Brief Vermin was repeatedly found at the Whole Foods Market on Stevens Creek Blvd. KTVU spotted a dead rodent near the patio. There were partial closures at the store back in March and earlier this month.



Health inspectors have shut down the Whole Foods Market on Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino. This comes after repeated inspections turned up vermin in and around the store.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the doors were locked, the windows papered over, and signs announced the closure. Still, confused customers flocked to the Cupertino Whole Foods all day long.

The grocery store had been completely shut down by the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health. The issue: vermin, like rats.

KTVU spotted a deceased rodent near the Whole Foods patio.

County officials released this statement: "On Tuesday, April 22, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) responded to complaints about the Whole Foods Market on 20955 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Cupertino. DEH conducted an investigation and found more evidence of vermin in additional locations, which led to the immediate temporary closure of the store due to health and safety violations."

What they're saying:

"I think it's a good thing that the county pays attention to this, and they do it like this. But it's a little inconvenient to us because it's a usual spot for us," says shopper Jane Chen.

There had been signs of trouble. Inspections on March 25th and April 7th resulted in partial closures after problems in the bakery, deli, and juice bar. But now the whole Whole Foods is closed for cleaning.

A Whole Foods Market spokesperson released this statement: "Our Cupertino location is temporarily closed while we complete necessary maintenance and repairs. We will reopen once the repairs are completed thoroughly to support our high standards for food safety and service. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience."

Some say they'll be taking their business elsewhere. But most shoppers we talked to say when the vermin are gone, they'll be back.

"If their problems are identified and resolved and verified to be resolved, why not," says shopper Robert Ende.

No word on how long the clean-up here might take or when a follow-up inspection might be scheduled. For now, the store will remain fully closed.

