Health officials concerned as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

California's Secretary of Health and Human Services confirms the state is in the midst of a COVID-19 surge. Dr. Mark Ghaly is issuing a travel advisory as we approach the holiday season.

With rates surging throughout the state and quarantine fatigue setting in, Ghaly says now is the time for people to redouble their efforts and crush the curve.

Ghaly said he's telling it to Californians the same way he would tell any patient. "As I say to my patients often, when I'm worried I'll tell you so you can worry with me, and we're there," he said.

Infection, hospitalization and ICU rates are all up sharply over the course of the last two weeks.

"And here since the beginning of November in the last two week period, it's been a 47.1% increase," said Dr. Erica Pan from California's Department of Public Health. "This is an almost 20% faster rate of rise and the fastest rate of rise we've seen in California."

Advertisement

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away and families considering gathering, Dr. Ghaly also announced a travel advisory. He urged people to not travel, and if they must, he asked them to quarantine for a two full weeks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Travel, having others travel to your home could potentially cause increased transmission, and with that in mind, we have put out this travel advisory," said Dr. Ghaly. "It isn't a ban, it isn't a restriction, this is an advisory."

The state recommends online celebrations and discourages in-person Thanksgiving gatherings with family members from different households. Such gatherings are especially dangerous to older relatives, health officials said.

"We know that there is a strong urge to meet with grandparents and aunts and uncles we haven't seen very often or at all over these last many months. But, this is exactly the time to keep your guard up," said Dr. Ghaly.

The state stopped short of calling for a California-wide shutdown order. But Dr. Ghaly said this is a rapidly developing situation and that he will do whatever it takes to "appropriately protect the health of California."