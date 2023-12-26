Health officials conduct surprise inspection at Martinez refinery after flaring, hazardous spills

Health officials conducted a surprise inspection at an oil refinery in Martinez on Tuesday in response to a series of recent incidents.

Inspectors from Contra Costa Health popped up unannounced at Martinez Refining Company, which is owned and operated by PBF Energy, Inc. The purpose of the visit was to request records and observe operations following incidents such as flaring and hazardous materials spills.

Concerns have been growing among residents regarding repeated toxic emissions spills at the refinery. Residents claim that their health is at risk due to releases of catalyst and coke dust, as well as flaring.

Contra Costa Health reported 21 documented releases or spills of hazardous materials at the refinery, although specific details about the type of hazardous materials were not provided.

Health officials also noted that the refinery used the county's community warning system to report flaring at a rate of nearly one per week throughout the year.

"Repeated commitments to the community and to regulators to improve the culture of safety at PBF have not resulted in improvement," said Contra Costa Supervisor Federal Glover, whose district includes the refinery. "We intend to hold PBF accountable for making the necessary investments to become a better neighbor."