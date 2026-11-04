Here’s how the Bay Area voted in the California governor’s race

The Brief Xavier Becerra on Tuesday was elected to the California governor’s seat, soaring to victory with more than 60% of the vote over Steve Hilton. The returns collected thus far show how voters in the nine Bay Area counties cast their ballots.



Xavier Becerra on Tuesday was elected to the California governor’s seat, soaring to victory with more than 60% of the vote over Steve Hilton.

Though there remain thousands of votes yet to be counted, the returns collected thus far show how Bay Area county voters cast their ballots.

Alameda County

According to the Associated Press, 79.2% of Alameda County voters cast their ballots for Becerra, while 20.8 chose Hilton. AP showed about 245,000 votes went to Becerra, while more than 64,000 were cast for Hilton.

San Francisco County

Over in San Francisco County, 82.8% of voters chose Becerra, while 17.2% went with Hilton. The returns show that over 148,000 votes went to Becerra, while Hilton received over 30,000.

Contra Costa County

In Contra Costa County, 70.8% of voters selected Becerra, and 29.2% cast their ballots for Hilton. The returns seen thus far show more than 189,000 votes went to Becerra, and over 78,000 went to Hilton.

San Mateo County

In San Mateo County, an estimated 73.4% of voters selected Becerra, while 26.6% voted for Hilton. About 109,000 votes went to Becerra, and Hilton received about 39,000.

Santa Clara County

Down in Santa Clara County, 69.7% of voters went with Becerra, while 30.3% went with Hilton. The returns show Becerra got nearly 211,000 votes, while Hilton received over 91,000.

Marin County

North across the Bay, in Marin County, 79.4% of voters chose Becerra, while 20.6% selected Hilton. Becerra received over 52,000 votes, while Hilton secured more than 13,000.

Sonoma County

In Sonoma County, 76% of voters selected Becerra, while 24% voted for Hilton. Over 75,000 votes went to Becerra, while more than 23,000 went to Hilton.

Napa County

69% of Napa County voters went with Becerra, while 31% voted for Hilton. In the county, Becerra received just over 13,000 votes, while Hilton received nearly 6,000.

Solano County

In Solano County, 64.1% of voters cast their ballots for Becerra, while 35.9% selected Hilton. Becerra secured a little more than 59,000 votes, while Hilton received just over 33,000.

Information for this article came from estimates by the Associated Press calculated from returned ballots, and figures may change as more votes are counted.