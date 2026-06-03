Here’s how the Bay Area voted in California's primary for governor

The Brief The race for California governor is far from over, and thousands of votes from across the state have yet to be recorded. Three candidates have emerged with clear leads after Tuesday's election, and the returns paint a picture of how Bay Area counties voted.



The race for California governor is far from over, and thousands of votes from across the state have yet to be recorded.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press indicated that six of the nine Bay Area counties had counted less than 50% of the votes that were cast by their community members in Tuesday's primary election.

Still, three candidates have emerged with clear leads, and the returns seen thus far paint a picture of how those counties voted.

By the numbers

Dig deeper:

Alameda County returned an estimated 164,827 votes in the primary election, of which about 44% has been counted, according to AP. The returns indicated that just under 49,000 votes went to Xavier Becerra, while just above 45,000 went to Tom Steyer.

Over in neighboring Contra Costa County, an estimated 171,817 ballots were cast, with about 63% being counted. Preliminary results showed about 51,500 votes for Becerra, while Republican Steve Hilton was the runner-up with just above 42,000 votes.

Across the Bay Bridge in San Francisco County, an estimated 122,202 votes were cast, with roughly 47% being recorded. About 40,600 votes were for Steyer, while Becerra trailed next with just under 30,000 votes.

Just south in San Mateo County, voters cast an estimated 79,034, with about 52% being counted. Just above 21,000 votes were counted for Becerra, while Hilton received just above 19,000.

In the South Bay, about 205,775 Santa Clara County voters cast their ballots, with about 54% of that number being recorded. A little more than 59,000 votes were recorded for Becerra, while Hilton received nearly 49,900 votes.

North across the Bay, in Marin County, an estimated 34,826 votes were cast, with roughly 45% being counted. Steyer received nearly 10,200 votes, while Becerra was recorded to have received just under 9,900.

In nearby Sonoma County, 74,291 voters cast their ballots, and about 49% have been counted. Becerra received a little more than 23,000 votes, while Steyer won just above 17,200.

In Napa County, 15,981 voters cast their ballots, with 45% being counted. Just above 4,300 votes went to Hilton, while just under 4,200 went to Becerra.

Finally, in Solano County, 61,038 people voted, with 48% being recorded. Hilton led the pack with just above 16,800 votes, while Becerra trailed closely with just under 16,300.