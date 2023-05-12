Hidden message atop Adobe headquarters in San Jose

Computer software company Adobe has launched a new high-tech puzzle contest atop its Almaden Tower in Downtown San Jose and is challenging everyone to crack its code and decipher its message.

The code is part of a partnership with the San Jose Public Art Program and was created by Ben Rubin, a new-media artist.

"I’ve had to find ways to make it challenging but still possible to decode the message," said Rubin. "…my hope is that when people hear about the challenge and learn that these shapes are actually transmitting a message…they'll feel that they are ‘in the know,’ and that they'll feel a new connection with this piece of the city."

The integration of the semaphore was planned when the building's layout was first created more than 20 years ago.

This is the third time Adobe has transmitted codes through its semaphores since its installation in 2006. The semaphore is lit up by 24,000 LED lights.

It can be seen for miles from the building, located at 151 South Almaden Blvd., and is also available for viewing online. The last semaphore puzzle by Adobe took over four years to solve. A soundtrack also accompanies the code which can help solve the puzzle, Adobe officials said.

The prize for the person or group (no more than five people) wins "bragging rights" and a two-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Rules for the contest can be found here. Information on how semaphores work and past winners and messages can be viewed here.

Code submissions and questions about the contest can be submitted to semaphore@adobe.com.