Hiero Day festival moves to San Francisco amid Oakland police shortage

The Brief Organizers say Oakland police couldn’t provide the 10 officers needed to staff the annual event. This marks the first time Hiero Day has been held outside of Oakland since it began in 2012.



For the first time since it began in 2012, the annual Hiero Day hip-hop festival, traditionally held in Oakland, was relocated to San Francisco this Labor Day.

Organizers say it was a last-minute decision driven by safety concerns and a shortage of available Oakland police officers.

The festival, rooted in celebrating the music and legacy of the Oakland-born hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics, was held at The Midway in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood.

The venue hosted live performances across three stages and featured Bay Area vendors.

Organizer and founding Hieroglyphics member Tajai Massey, said the group was told by the Oakland Police Department that they could not provide the 10 officers needed to safely staff the event. In past years, it has drawn crowds of more than 8,500 people.

"That would be the straw that broke the camel's back as far as obtaining the permit, so it's understandable. Oakland is a city under siege on a political level and on a day-to-day crime level, even though it's a beautiful city, I feel safe," he explained.

This year, the group had hoped to host Hiero Day at Telegraph Avenue and 19th Street in downtown Oakland.

"If you don't have the units, that's the end of the conversation. There's no feelings involved or anything like that," he said.

While smaller, The Midway drew new fans and familiar faces alike.

"I had never heard of it before, so I came here and I had a great time," said Amaiya Johnson, a San Francisco resident. "The best part was just seeing our people united. Also the vendors."

Others noted that while the venue worked, the setting felt like a departure from the festival’s roots.

"The venue with more space would have been nice, it’s a little small in there, a little cramped, but it’s not bad," said Matt Wilhelm of Sacramento.

"But also, I think to be true to the group, it would have felt appropriate to be in Oakland," said Sophia Wilhelm of Sacramento.

"It's where all their family and friends and fans are. It would have been cool in Oakland," added Matt.

Longtime attendee Damien Posey also noticed a difference in energy.

"It's all love in there. It's just the love of hip hop. It's universal, it's cross-cultural. They could have Hiero Day in China and I think it would pop off," he said.

Despite the relocation, organizers say all proceeds from the festival still benefit Oakland-based projects, including street cleanups, book clubs, and the OSA Skate Park.

The celebration continues this week with a final event Wednesday at the Oakland Ballers stadium.

KTVU reached out to Oakland police about the staffing issue, but has not yet heard back due to the holiday.