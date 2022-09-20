Highway 1 in Moss Landing shut down for hours due to power plant fire

article

Major delays were being reported on Highway 1 near Moss Landing in Monterey County on Tuesday, due to fire at a nearby power plant.

The incident also triggered a shelter-in-place advisory for residents in the area because of concerns about the release of hazardous materials.

The North County Fire Department and Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said the advisory affected residents in the areas of Moss Landing West of Dolan Road/Via Tanques, South of Struve Road, and North of Potrero Road.

"Please shut your windows and turn off your ventilation systems. In the event of changing weather patterns, impacted areas may change," Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the California Highway Patrol tweeted that Highway 1 had been shut down from Salinas Road to Potrero Road.

The CHP alerted motorists to expect delays saying the estimated time of reopening would be four to six hours.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the PG&E Tesla Megapack’s Elkhorn Battery Storage facility, the utility company told KTVU.

PG&E said its crews were working with firefighters to stop the spread of the fire and that no injuries were reported.

"Safety systems at the facility worked as designed when the issue was detected, and automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the electrical grid," PG&E told KTVU in an email update.

The utility also said that customers were not experiencing outages related to the fire.

KTVU will follow developments in this story and bring updates as they become available.