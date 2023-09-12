Historic Gilroy restaurant closes for good

The Milias, a historic Gilroy restaurant, has closed its doors for good.

A sign on the door said it closed on Aug. 20.

"We hope that you have some great memories of the times that we shared at the Milias," co-owners and friends Adam Sanchez and Ann Zyburra told customers on Facebook in announcing the shutdown, according to the Gilroy Dispatch, which also reported that business just wan't enough to keep the restaurant open.

The Mercury News reported the pair renovated the Milias in 2011, nearly 90 years after the current building was constructed in 1922, and 116 years after Yugoslavian immigrant George Milias Sr. first opened a chophouse on the site.

The restaurant used to serve such famous customers as Will Rogers and Clark Gable, the Mercury News reported.