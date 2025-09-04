History made: Golden State Valkyries are going to the postseason

article

The Golden State Valkyries clinched their spot in the playoffs, making WNBA history – the first expansion team in the league to go to the postseason in their inaugural season.

And it wasn't easy. The Valkyries came back from being down by double digits in the 2nd half of Thursday night's game against the Dallas Wings. The final score was 84 to 80.

Fans were hyped at the Chase Center, or ‘Ballhalla’, if you will.

It didn't appear as if the home team would pull it off, but they came through.

"The energy in Ballhalla tonight was absolutely wild, and this moment belongs to every single one of you who have been part of this incredible journey," said Jess Smith, Golden State Valkyries president. "From that first home game in May to tonight's historic victory, you've been the driving force behind something truly special."

In a news release, the team said they set the WNBA record for most wins by an expansion team with 23 wins and counting. In addition, the team said they have sold out 21 home games, averaging more than 18,000 fans in attendance. That's the highest in the history of the WNBA.

The postseason will tip off on Sept. 14.

Interestingly enough, the Laver Cup, an international men's tennis tournament, is also scheduled for the Chase Center on Sept. 19 through the 21st. The arena will likely need time to convert the basketball court to a tennis court.

The Valkyries issued a statement acknowledging the conflict. The team pointed out the Laver Cup was booked before the Valkyries even existed as a franchise.

Due to the conflict, the Valkyries' first round home game will be played at the SAP Center in San Jose.

"This has been a season of defying expectations, and our fans have been the driving force behind every milestone we've achieved," said Smith. "While we would have loved to host our first playoff game at Chase Center and sought every opportunity to try and make that happen, Ballhalla has never been about just one building - it's about the incredible community our fans have created. We're confident that same energy will translate to San Jose."