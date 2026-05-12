Overall homelessness in San Francisco trending downward city data shows

The Brief The latest Point-in-Time Count for San Francisco's homeless population shows encouraging signs. Mayor Daniel Lurie says the new data shows unsheltered homelessness is at its lowest in 15 years. Despite some progress, the data shows a 15% increase in family homelessness.



San Francisco has battled a homelessness crisis for decades, but the latest data show some movement in the right direction. The city's latest Point-in-Time count took place at the end of January and shows unsheltered homelessness is at its lowest level in 15 years.

Encouraging signs

While San Francisco's homelessness crisis at times seems intractable, this encouraging data is convincing city leaders that they're on the right track.

Every two years, the city conducts a massive Point-in-Time count of how many people are homeless.

"Today, I am proud to announce incredible progress," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. "Unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco is now at its lowest level in 15 years."

By the numbers:

The data show a reduction in homelessness on a number of fronts, an overall 4% decline since 2024 with a 22% decline in unsheltered homelessness, 85% decrease in the number of people living in tents and a record low number of tent encampments in March.

While there is some progress, the city's preliminary data show a 15% increase in family homelessness.

The mayor cited a coordinated city effort to address homelessness as a key factor for the reductions. "We are on the right track," said Mayor Lurie. "We have hope and we have much more work to do."

Shireen McSpadden, the outgoing executive director of San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said despite looming cuts at the federal level, the city of San Francisco will likely tap into local funds to maintain the progress.

"I know we need all the funding we can get," said McSpadden. "We have Prop C, and that's great. We have state funding, and we bring all that funding together to create the system of care that we have here."

Budget cuts

City leaders have warned San Franciscans to brace for a challenging budget environment.

President of the Board of Supervisors, Rafael Mandelman, said he believes the board will work with the mayor to look for ways to pay for programs that are working.

"I imagine that the board will try to support most of the priorities that the mayor puts forward," said Supervisor Mandelman. "We have in Prop C a dedicated and significant funding source available for homelessness response and I think in tough budget times it becomes more and more important that we know how to spend those dollars."

Challenging street conditions remain

While the numbers indicate that homelessness is down, that data may not matter when compared with San Francisco's lived experiences.

Sylvia Aquinio has lived on 6th Street in San Francisco for a year and a half. It's an area that has developed a reputation for challenging street conditions, but Aquino said she's seeing changes.

"Progress," Aquino said. "A little bit, but not a lot. I see the progress, yeah. But, continue the services and the clean-up, people are cleaning up around here."

The mayor said there has been a lot of progress on his Breaking the Cycle plan, including reorganizing the city's street teams to meet those who are experiencing homelessness where they are, a new crisis stabilization center on Geary Street, the new policy to transition people out of RVs into permanent homes and the Journey Home program as all part of the solution to homelessness.

The Source Mayor Lurie, city data, woman living on 6th Street and the outgoing director of the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.