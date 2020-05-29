How have teachers fared during the shutdown?
OAKLAND, Calif (KTVU) - The life of teachers has suddenly changed from being in the classroom to becoming masters of distance learning.
Since schools have been locked up for the past two months, educators have had to adapt to technologies new and old to teach students.
Seemingly everything from spirit assemblies and graduation ceremonies are being conducted online without face to face contact.
Sal Castaneda sat down virtually with some teachers to find out what it’s like in the new world of teaching.