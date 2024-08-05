How to help victims of the Park Fire, now the fourth largest fire in California history

The Park Fire, now the fourth-largest fire in California history, has ballooned to more than 400,000 acres as of Monday.

The fire started last month and is burning in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.

Flames have destroyed 640 structures and forced thousands of residents to flee from their homes.

SEE ALSO: Three next-door neighbors all lose homes to destructive Park Fire

By Monday, the fire was 34% contained with thousands of personnel battling the flames.

Disaster relief groups are coming to the aid of fire victims.

KTVU FOX 2 is supporting Northern California communities impacted by wildfires.

If you'd like to help in the relief efforts, here is a list of agencies accepting donations to help survivors get back on their feet: