How to help victims of the Park Fire, now the fourth largest fire in California history
CHICO, Calif. - The Park Fire, now the fourth-largest fire in California history, has ballooned to more than 400,000 acres as of Monday.
The fire started last month and is burning in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.
Flames have destroyed 640 structures and forced thousands of residents to flee from their homes.
SEE ALSO: Three next-door neighbors all lose homes to destructive Park Fire
By Monday, the fire was 34% contained with thousands of personnel battling the flames.
Disaster relief groups are coming to the aid of fire victims.
KTVU FOX 2 is supporting Northern California communities impacted by wildfires.
If you'd like to help in the relief efforts, here is a list of agencies accepting donations to help survivors get back on their feet:
- Red Cross relief
- North Valley Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund
- The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations for aid including emergency shelter, food and water, emotional support and recovery.
- Salvation Army locations are also accepting donated items in Chico at 700 Broadway Street and the Red Bluff Salvation Army in Tehama County at 940 Walnut Street.